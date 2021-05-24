The Mumbai's civic body has stopped the admissions of new Covid-19 patients at three jumbo facilities on Monday due to pre-monsoon repair work. The Brihanmumbai municipal corporation (BMC) said the three jumbo facilities will not take new patients till June 1.

Dr Rajesh Dere, dean of the jumbo Covid-19 centre at the BKC said, the repairs undertaken as part of preparations ahead of the upcoming monsoon season and all other necessary works will be done in this period as these temporary structures were in service since the past one year.

Most of the patients from these facilities, located at the Bandra-Kurla Complex, Dahisar and Mulund, were shifted to other hospitals before cyclone Tauktae, Dr Dere added. Mumbai has six operational Covid-19 centres at Byculla, Worli, BKC, Goregaon, Dahisar, and Mulund.

Meanwhile, the city authorities have started preparations to tackle the possible third wave of coronavirus and have planned to erect three new jumbo Covid-19 centres in the city, a BMC official said.

According to Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the work for setting up a new jumbo Covid-19 centre at Malad in the western suburbs is already in progress. The centre will have a capacity of nearly 2,000 beds, including 200 ICU beds and 1,536 oxygen beds, the MMRDA said.

Moreover, the jumbo facility will also have a separate pediatrics ICU ward for children, apart from a yoga hall and a recreation hall, it had said. According to civic officials, the other two jumbo Covid-19 centres will come up at the Somaiya Ground and Kanjurmarg in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai.

