Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: ’Victim was dragged for 1.5 km after accident’, probe reveals

BMW hit-and-run case victim Kaveri Nakva was dragged by accused Mihir Shah, son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, for 1.5 km after hitting her, the probe revealed. Kaveri and her husband, Pradik Nakva, were riding a two-wheeler when a BMW collided with their scooter and then quickly fled the scene.

An official said Mihir's father actively ensured his son's escape and planned to tow away the offending vehicle. Bidawat was the other occupant of the luxury car.

CCTV footage produced by police in court showed Mihir Shah and Bidawat pulling the woman off the bonnet, placing her on the road and then mowing her down again while reversing the luxury vehicle, PTI reported.

"After she was dragged from Worli, Mihir and Bidawat stopped the car just before BWSL and removed the woman who had got entangled in the vehicle's tyre. Bidawat then took the driver's seat and ran the car over the victim while reversing. They then fled," the official said.

"They sped towards Kala Nagar, where the vehicle's engine stalled. Mihir then called his father, Rajesh Shah, from Bidawat's phone and told him about the accident and the car stalling. Rajesh Shah arrived at the spot in a Mercedes, spoke to Mihir and asked him to escape. Later, Rajesh Shah planned to tow the BMW from there," he added.

Mumbai police formed 11 teams and enlisted the Crime Branch to capture Mihir Shah. According to an official, a Look Out Circular (LOC) was also issued against him. Police reported that Mihir Shah travelled from Kalanagar to Borivali at the city's northern end.

The incident in Worli comes less than two months after the Pune Porsche case that saw a 17-year-old boy ram his Porsche car into a motorbike, allegedly under the influence of alcohol. The case resulted in the deaths of two software engineers.

Yet another fresh hit-and-run case was reported from Pune late on Sunday night. An unidentified vehicle hit a 43-year-old policeman's motorcycle in the Pimpri Chinchwad area, resulting in his death.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde touched upon the spate of hit-and-run cases on Monday, insisting that no individual would go unpunished as long as he was at the helm of affairs.