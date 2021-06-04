The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said today that all nine proposals received for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines for Mumbai have been rejected for lack of necessary documents,

In a statement, it said talks are going on with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, the distributor of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, and the firm has agreed to supply some doses on an experimental basis before the end of this month.

BMC had invited global `Expression of Interest' for supplying one crore vaccine doses on On May 12 and the deadline was extended twice, on May 18 and May 25, before 10 suppliers submitted proposals. But one of them withdrew from the race before the deadline of June 1, 2021.

After a scrutiny of documents, the civic body disqualified other nine potential suppliers. "None of the suppliers could qualify due to lack of complete documents," the BMC said.

"It is important to examine the business relationship between suppliers who are willing to supply vaccines and companies that actually produce vaccines," it added.

The scrutiny focused on four points -- assurance about timely supply, the period needed to deliver doses, the quantity, and terms and conditions about rates and payment.

Civic officials held a meeting with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, and the pharma major agreed to supply some doses of Sputnik V on an experimental basis before month-end, it said.

"Criteria for cold storage of Sputnik vaccine are different. Therefore, after receiving this stock, its cold storage (needs) will be tested," the statement said.

The next round of talks with the company is expected to be held in 8-10 days, it said.

Due to the shortage of vaccines, the vaccination drive in the city has been badly hit since the last one month. The civic body was even forced to suspend the drive for a few days and keep many of the nearly 175 centres shut from the last few days due to unavailability of doses.

The official said that the company will have to supply all the vaccines within three weeks from the day work order is issued.

COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, their Indian partners, wholesalers of manufacturers, authorised distributors of manufacturers can participate in the tendering process, the EoI said.

