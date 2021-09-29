The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday issued an order for re-opening of all schools for classes 8th-12th from 4th October with all Covid protocols.

Earlier in the day, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal said that the civic body was reopening schools for classes 8th to 12 in Mumbai with effect from 4th Oct, and for the rest of the classes it will take a decision in November.

“All COVID19 SoPs issued by the government will be implemented," he said.

Last week, state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced that the government had decided to resume physical classes in schools from 4 October.

She said schools will reopen in a phased manner. In rural areas, classes will resume for the students of 5 to 12 and in urban areas, for 8 to 12.

The Maharashtra government is making efforts to bring back children to schools. The local authorities have also been given powers, she added.

Until now schools were conducting physical classes only in those areas which were reporting relatively fewer cases of coronavirus. Physical classes would not resume yet for standards 1st to 7th in urban areas and standards 1st to 4th in rural areas.

“Though schools will reopen in the entire state, there is no compulsion for students to attend physical classes. Consent of parents will be necessary if they want to attend," the minister added.

Gaikwad also said that according to a survey conducted by the school education department, over 70% parents favoured reopening of schools.

The state government in July this year had allowed schools to restart physical classes in the rural areas where Covid-19 prevalence was negligible. The decision mainly benefited Vidarbha region. But schools in major cities such as Mumbai and Pune remained closed.

