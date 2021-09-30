The Mumbai civic authority on Thursday issued guidelines for the upcoming Navratri festival in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the new order of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), mandals will be required to take prior permission from authorities and can only host a maximum of five people at a time.

The Public Navratri Utsav Mandal has started the service of online permission from 23 September itself.

In addition to this, the height of goddesses' idols should not be more than two feet for home and four feet for public mandals, where flowers and sweets are banned for devotees.

Not more than 10 people will be allowed for bringing the idol home and during immersion.

Public mandals are required to be sanitised at least three times a day.

“The organising of garba is restricted as that brings people in close contact with each other. There will also be no artificial immersion sites and all idols will be immersed in natural immersion sites only," the order further said.

Religious places reopen

The Maharashtra government last week announced the reopening of all religious places from 7 October in the state with Covid-19 protocols.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who made the announcement, urged people not to drop guard and continue Covid-appropriate behaviour in view of a possible third wave of the pandemic.

“All religious places will be opened from October 7 (when 9-day Navrati festival starts) in the state. The Maharashtra government has prepared itself for a third wave, but with all precautions, the state is allowing relaxations in various activities," he said.

The government issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for devotees and officials managing places of worship to ensure strict implementation of coronavirus-related protocols and curb the spread of the infection.

The measures include non-distribution of 'prasad' (offerings), no sprinkling of holy water, no touching of statues, idols or holy books and staggering the number of visitors to maintain social distancing.

Covid situation in Mumbai

The city on Thursday reported 458 new coronavirus infections, while seven persons died due to the disease. With this, its cumulative case tally rose to 7,42,996 and death toll to 16,110, the BMC said.

As 414 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the recovery figure reached 7,19,632. The number of active cases stands at 4,761, it said, adding that the recovery rate is 97%.

The BMC carried out 39,594 tests during the day, which pushed the overall test count to 1,03,52,983.

There is not a single Covid-19 containment zone in the city at present, while the count of buildings that have been sealed to contain the spread of the infection is 46, the BMC said in the statement.

