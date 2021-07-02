Mumbai civic body on Thursday issued additional guidelines for COVID vaccination camps set up at offices, housing societies in the light of recent vaccination scam. As per the new guidelines, vaccinations at housing societies and workplaces can only be conducted by private vaccination centres registered on CoWIN portal, an Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

BMC further released a list of around 95 private vaccination centres in the city registered on CoWIN portal and contact details of ward-level war rooms.

As per the new guidelines , vaccination at workplaces and housing societies will be carried out by registered private COVID-19 vaccination centres only, and managements of offices and housing societies will have to ensure that these centres are registered on CoWIN by contacting the local authority.

Office and housing society managements will have to designate a person to work as a "nodal officer" and coordinate with private vaccination centres and support vaccination activities, it stated.

The nodal officer will oversee and facilitate all aspects of vaccination such as registration of beneficiaries, availability of physical and IT infrastructure and oversee vaccination etc, the guidelines said.

BMC also said, housing societies will have to inform their respective medical officer and local police station about the vaccination camps at least three days in advance.

The nodal officer of private vaccination centres will have to ensure that all beneficiaries get a link of digital certificates, while the health department team will also conduct random surprise visits to vaccination sites, the directive said.

Over 54 lakh people have been inoculated in the metropolis so far, the BMC said. Of these, more than 10lakh people have received the second dose as well.

Presently, there are 399 active COVID-19 vaccination centres in the city, of which 281 were operated by the BMC, 20 were government-run and 98 are private centres.

The Mumbai police have registered 10 FIRs so far, after a racket which held bogus vaccination camps for housing societies and private firms came to light last month.

(With inputs from agencies)

