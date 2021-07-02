Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mumbai: BMC issues new norms for workplace, housing society jab centres amid vaccination scam. Details here

Mumbai: BMC issues new norms for workplace, housing society jab centres amid vaccination scam. Details here

Premium
Presently, there are 399 active COVID-19 vaccination centres in the city, of which 281 were operated by the BMC, 20 were government-run and 98 are private centres.
2 min read . 02:36 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from PTI )

  • COVID vaccinations at housing societies and workplaces can only be conducted by private vaccination centres registered on CoWIN portal
  • BMC further released a list of around 95 private vaccination centres in the city registered on CoWIN portal and contact details of ward-level war rooms

Mumbai civic body on Thursday issued additional guidelines for COVID vaccination camps set up at offices, housing societies in the light of recent vaccination scam. As per the new guidelines, vaccinations at housing societies and workplaces can only be conducted by private vaccination centres registered on CoWIN portal, an Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Mumbai civic body on Thursday issued additional guidelines for COVID vaccination camps set up at offices, housing societies in the light of recent vaccination scam. As per the new guidelines, vaccinations at housing societies and workplaces can only be conducted by private vaccination centres registered on CoWIN portal, an Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

BMC further released a list of around 95 private vaccination centres in the city registered on CoWIN portal and contact details of ward-level war rooms.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

BMC further released a list of around 95 private vaccination centres in the city registered on CoWIN portal and contact details of ward-level war rooms.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

As per the new guidelines , vaccination at workplaces and housing societies will be carried out by registered private COVID-19 vaccination centres only, and managements of offices and housing societies will have to ensure that these centres are registered on CoWIN by contacting the local authority.

Office and housing society managements will have to designate a person to work as a "nodal officer" and coordinate with private vaccination centres and support vaccination activities, it stated.

The nodal officer will oversee and facilitate all aspects of vaccination such as registration of beneficiaries, availability of physical and IT infrastructure and oversee vaccination etc, the guidelines said.

BMC also said, housing societies will have to inform their respective medical officer and local police station about the vaccination camps at least three days in advance.

The nodal officer of private vaccination centres will have to ensure that all beneficiaries get a link of digital certificates, while the health department team will also conduct random surprise visits to vaccination sites, the directive said.

Over 54 lakh people have been inoculated in the metropolis so far, the BMC said. Of these, more than 10lakh people have received the second dose as well.

`

Presently, there are 399 active COVID-19 vaccination centres in the city, of which 281 were operated by the BMC, 20 were government-run and 98 are private centres.

The Mumbai police have registered 10 FIRs so far, after a racket which held bogus vaccination camps for housing societies and private firms came to light last month.

(With inputs from agencies)

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!