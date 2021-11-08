The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday that it will take responsibility for constructing artificial ponds for devotees to celebrate Chhath Puja in the city.

In its revised guidelines, the civic body also said that it will fill them too after the festivities are over.

The BMC had earlier directed all organisers to look after the construction of artificial ponds and fill them subsequently.

Allowing Chhath Puja celebrations this year, it also asked devotees to avoid beaches and seashores, and ensure that there is no crowding at public places in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Keeping in mind the crowding witnessed at sea shores during Chhath Puja, following the Covid-19 protocol including maintenance of social distancing would not be possible," the BMC had said.

“Hence, mass celebration of Chhath Puja at sea shores should be avoided and the police must ensure that there is no crowding," it added.

Later, the Congress in Mumbai had asked state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray direct the BMC to construct artificial ponds for the puja across the city.

“Just like the BMC makes arrangements for Ganpati visarjan, it should also make arrangements for Chhath Puja. There are over 30 lakh north Indians in Mumbai so the BMC must make all the arrangements for them," said Congress functionary Suraj Singh Thakur.

Covid situation in state

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 892 new coronavirus infections, pushing the state's tally to 66,17,654, while the death of 16 patients took the toll to 1,40,388.

A total of 1,063 patients recuperated and were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the overall recovery count to 64,59,108.

After this, there are 14,526 active cases in the state.

Mumbai city reported 252 new cases and three deaths, which pushed its tally to 7,58,467 and toll to 16,276. Mumbai division, which comprises the metropolis and its satellite towns, reported 435 cases and four deaths on Sunday.

The division's caseload now stands at 17,03,941 and fatality count at 35,608.

