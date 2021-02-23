OPEN APP
BMC health workers conduct thermal screening of outstation passengers at Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (PTI)
BMC health workers conduct thermal screening of outstation passengers at Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (PTI)

Mumbai: BMC joins 'pawri' trend, warns of action if Covid-19 protocols flouted

2 min read . Updated: 23 Feb 2021, 02:41 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The Mumbai civic body has warned Mumbaikars of action if coronavirus norms are not practiced at social gatherings
  • The warning comes amid a rise in cases of coronavirus in India's financial capital city

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday posted a tweet with the latest 'pawri ho rahi hai' trend.

And while doing so, the Mumbai civic body has warned Mumbaikars of action if coronavirus norms are not practiced at social gatherings. The warning comes amid a rise in cases of coronavirus in India's financial capital city.

Posting an image, the BMC Twitter handle wrote, "Responsible 'Pawri' Mode: ON! If COVID norms are not practised at social gatherings, due action will be taken against the attendees, organisers and management. Let’s not put down our guards, Mumbai – let’s beat the virus before we start the party!"

The BMC has also collected a total fine of 28 lakh from 14,000 people who were caught without face masks in public spaces.

This comes in light of the rising number of coronavirus cases being reported in Maharashtra during the last few days.

As per a statement, the total fine collected is 32,41,14,800 and the total number of persons fined for mask violations is 16,02,536 as of Sunday.

Mumbai sees drop in Covid cases at 760; recoveries top 3 lakh

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 760 new coronavirus cases on Monday, a drop from 921 a day earlier, and four fresh fatalities, while the number of recoveries crossed the 3-lakh mark, the city civic body said.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the Covid-19 tally increased to 3,19,888 with the addition of 760 new cases, while the toll rose to 11,446 with four new deaths.

After reporting over 900 cases for two days in a row, the number of single-day infections dropped on Monday. A day before, the financial capital had reported 921 new Covid-19 and four fatalities.

According to the data, with 634 more patients recovering from Covid-19, the number of people discharged from hospitals crossed the 3-lakh mark and jumped to 3,00,180.

The number of patients under treatment also rose to 7,397 in Mumbai, where the Covid-19 recovery rate stood at 94%, it showed.

With agency inputs

