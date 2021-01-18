OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mumbai: BMC lifts fine on not wearing masks in private vehicles
Mumbai: BMC lifts fine on not wearing masks in private vehicles
Mumbai: BMC lifts fine on not wearing masks in private vehicles

Mumbai: BMC lifts fine on not wearing masks in private vehicles

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2021, 12:16 PM IST Staff Writer

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday lifted the fine charged for not wearing masks inside private vehicles in Mumbai.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday lifted the fine charged for not wearing masks inside private vehicles in Mumbai.

However, wearing masks is still mandatory in public transports.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Working from home blurs the line between work and personal life, which stresses out employees, finds a new study. Photo: iStockphoto

WFH linked to better mental health but worse relationship with colleagues

3 min read . 01:32 PM IST
A researcher at Aalborg University uses a pipette device to screen and analyze all positive Danish coronavirus samples for the virus variant cluster B117 from the United Kingdom.

UK steps up mass vaccination drive, 140 people inoculated per minute on average, says minister

1 min read . 01:19 PM IST
File photo. Twitter and Facebook logo.

WhatsApp privacy concerns to be discussed in Parliamentary panel's meeting with FB, Twitter officials

1 min read . 01:11 PM IST
Frontline workers waiting for their turn for the first dose of Covishield vaccine during the vaccination drive

Covid vaccination: 50% turnout in 2 days, experts say pace to pick up next week

2 min read . 01:07 PM IST

BMC made wearing masks or covering the face mandatory since April 2020 due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai.

The civic corporation in Mumbai announced that people not wearing masks will not be allowed entry inside public transport buses, taxis and rickshaws.

Officials said malls, offices, societies etc will paste 'no mask, no entry' stickers as part of measures taken to increase awareness among people about coronavirus outbreak norms involving face coverings.

BMC had collected approximately R3.5 crore in fine for over 1.6 lakh violations of face mask norms between April 20 to October 29 this year, the civic body said.

Wearing face masks in public places, apart from other measures such as following social distancing, is part of the guidelines by the Centre to control the spread of coronavirus.

According to the state health department, as many as 530 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Mumbai on Sunday, taking the city's total number of cases to 3,02,753.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout