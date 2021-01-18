Mumbai: BMC lifts fine on not wearing masks in private vehicles

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday lifted the fine charged for not wearing masks inside private vehicles in Mumbai.

However, wearing masks is still mandatory in public transports.

BMC made wearing masks or covering the face mandatory since April 2020 due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai.

The civic corporation in Mumbai announced that people not wearing masks will not be allowed entry inside public transport buses, taxis and rickshaws.

Officials said malls, offices, societies etc will paste 'no mask, no entry' stickers as part of measures taken to increase awareness among people about coronavirus outbreak norms involving face coverings.

BMC had collected approximately R3.5 crore in fine for over 1.6 lakh violations of face mask norms between April 20 to October 29 this year, the civic body said.

Wearing face masks in public places, apart from other measures such as following social distancing, is part of the guidelines by the Centre to control the spread of coronavirus.

According to the state health department, as many as 530 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Mumbai on Sunday, taking the city's total number of cases to 3,02,753.

