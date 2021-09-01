The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made Covid RT-PCR test mandatory for international passengers arriving at Mumbai Airport from UK, Europe, Middle East, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, and Zimbabwe. The test will be done upon arrival at airport and the cost will be paid by passengers. This comes in the wake of discovery of a new strain of Covid.

In an order, the corporation said that in view of detection of more transmissible variants of Covid, it has been decided by Government of India that international passengers arriving from/transiting through UK, Europe, Middle East, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe shall be mandatorily subjected to self-paid RT-PCR test on arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai with effect from 3rd September.

In view of new mutations, pax arriving at Mumbai Airport from UK, Europe, Middle East, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe shall be mandatorily subjected to self-paid RTPCR Test on arrival. pic.twitter.com/XY8dKKRBUx — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 1, 2021

“In view of new mutations, pax arriving at Mumbai Airport from UK, Europe, Middle East, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe shall be mandatorily subjected to self-paid RTPCR Test on arrival," the BMC said.

For effective implementation of new guidelines, requisite arrangement for RT-PCR test and registration have already been made at Mumbai airport by the airport operator at fixed rates ( ₹600). The testing capacity has also been augmented to 600 passengers per hour, the BMC said.

On Wednesday, Mumbai reported 416 new cases, 4 deaths and 329 discharges. The number of active cases has risen to 3,187.

