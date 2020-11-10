Subscribe
Home >News >India >Mumbai: BMC mulls theatre tax hike of several hundred per cent
TOPSHOT - People invited as 'Covid-19 warriors' and their families to a special screening watch Bollywood movie 'Tanhaji' in a cinema in New Delhi on October 15, 2020, with some states still keeping theatres closed amid the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP)

Mumbai: BMC mulls theatre tax hike of several hundred per cent

1 min read . 11:08 PM IST PTI

  • The proposal is to increase it to 1000 per show from existing 66 for super deluxe multiplexes
  • The tax hike proposal is awaiting the approval of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Standing Committee

Mumbai: Mumbai's civic body has proposed a hike in theatre tax for multiplexes, cinema halls, theatres as well as music shows and entertainment programmes.

The proposal is to increase it to 1000 per show from existing 66 for super deluxe multiplexes, while the tax for indoor and outdoor, national and international music shows and other entertainment programmes has been pegged at 10,000 per show or per day from the current 33.

The tax hike proposal is awaiting the approval of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Standing Committee.

As per the proposal, a copy of which is with the PTI, the BMC plans to increase theatre tax of AC cinema halls to 200 per show from 66, for non-AC cinema halls to 150 per show from 50, for plays and 'tamasha' (folk form of Marathi theatre) to 100 per show from 28, and for circuses and fairs to 100 per day from 55.

It said new multiplexes, with two to eight screens, had come up in the city, several of them having a seating capacity between 50 to 250 with ticket rates in the 200 to 1,550 range.

However, the theatre tax continued to be 66 per screen per show.

The BMC said the existing tax was fixed in 2010 and it was revised in 2015, but the state government was yet to notify the revised rates.

"Hence, it was proposed to revise theatre tax creating a separate category of multiplexes. The municipal commissioner had already approved this in 2019," said officials.

As per the civic procedure, the tax hike proposal will be sent to the state government once it gets the nod of the Standing Committee.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

