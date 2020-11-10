Mumbai: BMC mulls theatre tax hike of several hundred per cent

As per the proposal, a copy of which is with the PTI, the BMC plans to increase theatre tax of AC cinema halls to 200 per show from ₹66, for non-AC cinema halls to ₹150 per show from ₹50, for plays and 'tamasha' (folk form of Marathi theatre) to ₹100 per show from ₹28, and for circuses and fairs to ₹100 per day from ₹55.