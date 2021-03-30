Mumbai: BMC's new order for allocation of Covid beds in hospitals in 10 points

Amid an increasing surge of coronavirus infections in Mumbai , the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to discharge asymptomatic patients at the earliest to vacate beds for the patients with more serious symptoms.

The Mumbai civic body has also decided to place the order for procuring 1.5 lakh injections of antiviral drug Remdesivir and other medical equipment to avoid any potential shortage of medicines at the city hospitals.

Here is your 10-point development to this big story:

1) Reiterating its policy on managing hospital beds for Covid patients, the BMC has said that no asymptomatic Covid-19 positive patient without any comorbidities will be allotted a Covid bed in any public or private hospital.

It described the "needy" patient as the one with "mild or serious symptoms or a Covid-19 patient with comorbidities".

You can certainly move out in an emergency.

Please contact the respective war room number of your ward (areas tou live in) for further guidance.

Please find attached the list of ward war room numbers https://t.co/x8AO4LEZGr pic.twitter.com/BxZQcrsgJa — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) March 29, 2021

2) BMC commissioner IS Chahal has empowered assistant commissioners to take decisions at the ward level and stressed activation of war rooms at the ward level for better management of available beds, ICU beds, ventilators among others, as per the order.

Chahal stated all admissions should be routed through the ward level war rooms to avoid any chaos experienced during the first wave of coronavirus when several patients ran from the pillar to post to get a bed.

3) The civic chief also pointed out that direct admission in any Covid Care Centre or private hospitals will not be permitted without prior intimation to the ward war room.

"No asymptomatic Covid-19 positive patient without any co-morbidities be allotted Covid bed in any public/private hospital to ensure prompt availability of beds to the needy. Urgently discharge any asymptomatic Covid positive patients admitted to any Covid hospital to vacate the beds," Chahal said.

4) The order stated that 80% of the total beds and 100% of ICU beds in private hospitals shall be kept reserved only for the allotment through the ward war rooms for Covid-19 patients.

"No direct admissions on these reserved beds to be taken by hospitals," the order said.

5) "We will make additional 2,269 Covid beds available to our citizens in private hospitals (including 360 ICUs) with immediate effect. This will be in addition to more than 3,000 beds currently vacant in Mumbai for Covid patients," IS Chahal added.

"No bed will be allotted directly to anyone by hospitals. All allotment of hospital beds shall be through 24 Ward War Rooms only and therefore no one should try to procure positive covid report directly from testing labs," the BMC Commissioner said.

6) Chahal directed all hospitals in the megapolis to charge patients as per the rates notified by the Maharashtra government.

"All the bills will be audited by the municipal auditors," the commissioner said.

7) Chahal also directed officials to immediately assess the structural stability and fire audit of all Covid facilities.

8) As of March 25, there are 8,466 non-ICU beds and 931 ICU beds being operationalised at the hospitals run by the government and the BMC, the order said.

9) Meanwhile, the BMC has also decided to place the order for procuring 1.5 lakh injections of antiviral drug Remdesivir and other medical equipment to avoid any potential shortage of medicines at hospitals.

10) A senior official said a sizeable number of new cases are being reported from high-rise buildings.

"We are worried due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the city, which is a hub of major industrial and financial institutions. To treat coronavirus positive patients, we need to buy as many 1.5 lakh vials of Remdesivir injection so that we can cover maximum patients.

"We want to avoid any shortage of medicines by hospitals or treatment centres," said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner (health), BMC. Remdesivir is a broad-spectrum anti-viral medication. Because of a steady rise in new cases, the Maharashtra government recently decided to purchase additional oxygen cylinders and ventilators for various COVID treatment centres.

Maharashtra Covid update

Mumbai on Sunday reported the highest single-day rise in Covid-19 cases by adding 6,923 new infections, taking the total tally to 3,98,674.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 40,414 coronavirus positive cases, the highest rise so far in a single day, taking its tally to 27,13,875, just two days after the caseload reached 26 lakh, as per the state health department.

In a meeting held with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Health Minister Rajesh Tope and other officials on Sunday, principal secretary to state health department Dr Pradeep Vyas had predicted a "tremendous stress" on the availability of beds, oxygen supply, and ventilators, which could fall short if the cases continue to go up.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via