OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mumbai: BMC permits food delivery post 11 pm on New Year's Eve
The civic body made the announcement through its official Twitter handle (MINT_PRINT)
The civic body made the announcement through its official Twitter handle (MINT_PRINT)

Mumbai: BMC permits food delivery post 11 pm on New Year's Eve

1 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2020, 07:15 PM IST PTI

The civic body further stated that COVID-19 prevention norms will have to be followed to ensure that Mumbai rings in the new year safely

Mumbai: In a bid to encourage people to party at home on New Year's Eve, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has permitted delivery of food from restaurants post 11 pm on Thursday.

The civic body made the announcement through its official Twitter handle @mybmc.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
File Photo: Joe Biden

Biden inauguration to feature memorial for COVID victims

1 min read . 07:33 PM IST
A member of ground staff walks past a container stacked at the Cargo Terminal 2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi

Celebs, RWA WhatsApp groups find place in Centre's Covid-19 vaccine rollout strategy

1 min read . 07:23 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Both the vespers and the Mass require the main celebrant to stand for most of the service

Pope to skip leading New Year services because of flare-up of leg pain

1 min read . 07:23 PM IST
Photo: AFP

US jobless claims decline unexpectedly while staying elevated

1 min read . 07:16 PM IST

"Don't Stop The Party, Mumbai - Just Take It Indoors After 11:00! Restaurants are allowed to home deliver food in the city post 11:00pm," the BMC tweeted.

The civic body further stated that COVID-19 prevention norms will have to be followed to ensure that Mumbai rings in the new year safely.

The Maharashtra government has put in place a night curfew between 11 pm and 6 am, prohibiting gathering of five or more persons in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parties will not be allowed at any hotel, bar, pubs, restaurants after 11 pm.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout