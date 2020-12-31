Mumbai: BMC permits food delivery post 11 pm on New Year's Eve

Mumbai: In a bid to encourage people to party at home on New Year 's Eve, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has permitted delivery of food from restaurants post 11 pm on Thursday.

The civic body made the announcement through its official Twitter handle @mybmc.

"Don't Stop The Party, Mumbai - Just Take It Indoors After 11:00! Restaurants are allowed to home deliver food in the city post 11:00pm," the BMC tweeted.

The civic body further stated that COVID-19 prevention norms will have to be followed to ensure that Mumbai rings in the new year safely.

The Maharashtra government has put in place a night curfew between 11 pm and 6 am, prohibiting gathering of five or more persons in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parties will not be allowed at any hotel, bar, pubs, restaurants after 11 pm.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

