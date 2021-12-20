Mumbai's civic body is planning to upgrade conventional traffic signals to 'smart' traffic signals according to a report by the Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication.

To upgrade the traffic signal, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will conduct a detailed survey of 70 traffic junctions in the city. Of the 70 traffic junctions, 12 roads have been selected for this new project. The 12 roads include B A road, Senapati Bapat Road, Belassis road, R A Kidwai Road, Sir J J Road, P D’mello road, and Shahid Bhagat Singh road, the daily reported.

The BMC will carry out a topographical study of the 70 traffic junctions which will include--road width, trees, traffic signal poles, pedestrian crossings, parking areas, journey time, etc Based on this data feasibility study for the intelligent traffic system will be carried.

The study will help the BMC to identify the existing problems with the traffic management at these junctions and draw up a resolution for these problems. The data will be used to prepare an adaptive real-time system, with construction designs for footpaths, street lights, manholes, traffic management and pedestrian movement management systems, the Hindustan Times said in its report. Further, the civic body will appoint a consultant for the project who will prepare a traffic regulation design which will be applicable within at least 150 m from the centre of a junction.

