The study will help the BMC to identify the existing problems with the traffic management at these junctions and draw up a resolution for these problems. The data will be used to prepare an adaptive real-time system, with construction designs for footpaths, street lights, manholes, traffic management and pedestrian movement management systems, the Hindustan Times said in its report. Further, the civic body will appoint a consultant for the project who will prepare a traffic regulation design which will be applicable within at least 150 m from the centre of a junction.