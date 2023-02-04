The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday presented ₹52,619.07 crore budget for the year 2023-24. The budget estimates this time are 14.52 per cent more than the 2022-23 amount.

The budget was presented to municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, who is the state-appointed administrator of the civic body. "The budget estimates for the financial year 2023-24 are proposed to ₹52,619.07 crore, which exceeds the budget estimates of 2022-23, that is ₹45,949.21 crore, by 14.52 per cent," the budget document states.

This is for the first time since 1985 that the administration of the richest municipal body in the country presented the budget to an administrator as the five-year term of its corporators came to end on March 7, 2022. BMC has planned to install air purifier at 5 most crowded areas viz. Dahisar Toll Naka, Mulund Check Naka, Mankhurd, Kalanagar Junction and Haji Ali Junction.

Highlights of BMC Budget: 2023

Financial assistance to BEST: Considering the importance of public transportation, a provision of ₹800 crore is proposed in the Budget Estimate 2023-24.

Beautification of Gateway of India: Beautification of Gateway of India will be commenced that includes the beautification of junctions in the area keeping in mind the artwork on the Gateway of India arch, improvement of pedestrian friendly footpath in stamp concrete and other ancillary works in Gateway of India precinct.

Erection of Charging Stations for Electric Vehicle in Public Parking Areas: BMC has prepared for setting up charging systems in municipal public parking lots and running them through private service providers. The cost of setting up the charging system will be borne by private organizations and the BMC will get revenue on the basis of revenue sharing principle.

Online Membership for Swimming Pools: A new online membership registration system has been developed with the facility of waiting list for membership of swimming pools and the said system is getting a huge response.

About 6000 members are enrolled through this system. At present there are 27000 members of municipal swimming pools in total and it is targeted to increase the number to 50000 in the upcoming year.

Parking App: BMC has decided to develop a parking app by virtue of which all 32 public parking lots (PPL) off-street parking and 91 on-street parking places will be regulated due to which citizen will have better service.

Road Reforms:

MUMBAI COASTAL ROAD PROJECT:

The Mumbai Coastal Road Project (South) work of package I, II, IV is in progress and till date 69% work is completed. In Package IV one tunnel is already completed and 90% (1875 meter) work of the boring of second tunnel from Girgaon Chowpaty to Priyadarshini Park is completed till December 2022.

Goregaon Mulund link road project

The Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project is one of the most precious fourth major link connecting eastern and western suburbs. Project is being implemented in four phases.

Road Project

Up till now approx. 990 km roads have been concretised. In January 2022, work orders have been given for concretising about 210 km of roads. In the year 2022-23, 166 km of roads have been concretised including last year spill over works and recently issued work orders.

Prominent Roads completed in 2022-23 are N. S. Patkar Road in City, Aarey Colony Road, I.C. Colony Road in Western Suburb, Andheri-Kurla Link Road in Eastern Suburbs.

In the budget, the civic administration has allocated ₹27,247.80 crore towards capital expenditure and ₹25,305.94 crore towards revenue expenditure. Chahal also said that it is for the first time that the civic body is going to spend 52 per cent of the budget estimates on capital expenditure and 48 per cent on revenue expenditure. As per the budget document, ₹3,545 crore have been allocated for the ambitious Coastal Road project that is expected to complete this year end, while ₹1,060 crore are earmarked for the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road, which will reduce travel distance between Western suburbs of Mumbai and Thane city, and ₹2,825 crore for traffic operations and roads projects.

The actual capital expenditure of ₹8,398.35 crore is incurred up to December 2022, which is 40.26 per cent of the revised estimates for FY 22-23, it said. "Health, education, environment and transparent working are the four pillars of our budget," Chahal said. The polls to the BMC are pending. The elections got delayed due to factors like the coronavirus pandemic, delimitation of wards and OBC quota.

*With agency inputs