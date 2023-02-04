Mumbai: BMC presents ₹52,619 crore Budget. Check key announcements
- BMC has planned to install air purifier at 5 most crowded areas viz. Dahisar Toll Naka, Mulund Check Naka, Mankhurd, Kalanagar Junction and Haji Ali Junction
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday presented ₹52,619.07 crore budget for the year 2023-24. The budget estimates this time are 14.52 per cent more than the 2022-23 amount.
