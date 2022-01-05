Mumbai: BMC quarantines 41 Covid positive passengers of cruise ship

MUMBAI : Forty one passengers that were infected with the Coronavirus aboard the Cordelia cruise ship that had set said from Mumbai to Goa, has been moved to institutional quarantine.

A total of sixty passengers has tested positive for the virus on the ship.

An official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the civic body had conducted RT-PCR tests on the 1827 passengers and their results were awaited later in the day.

The nineteen other infected people are still on board that cruise ship.

The civic body had to undertake measure to contain the virus from this ship. It has said that seven day home quarantine was mandatory for everyone from this ship, even whose RT-PCR tests had come out negative.

The civic body also did not allow the passengers to disembark from the cruise ship after it was sent back from Goa on Tuesday evening.

The infected 66 people had refused to get admitted to a medical facility in Goa, following which the authorities there sent back the entire cruise ship with 2000 passengers on Monday night.

Six crew members out of the total 66 who had tested positive were disembarked in Goa.

The cruise liner anchored at a passenger terminal in Ballard Pier in south Mumbai at around 6.30 pm on Tuesday, and a team of the BMC and police personnel immediately reached the spot to facilitate disembarkment of infected people and coronavirus testing of other passengers.

Of the 41 infected passengers who alighted from the ship, one was shifted to a jumbo Covid-19 facility of the civic body at Byculla in central Mumbai, another person was taken to the state-run Saint George Hospital here, while the 39 others were shifted to various hotels.

The BMC has arranged five ambulances, each of them 17-seater, to ferry the Covid positive patients to quarantine facilities.

Mumbai police force has been deployed outside the cruise terminal to maintain the law and order in the place.

