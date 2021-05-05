Subscribe
Mumbai: BMC receives 1 lakh COVID vaccine doses

Mumbai: BMC receives 1 lakh COVID vaccine doses

A BMC healthcare worker collects swab samples of the people at Vegetable Market, in Vile Parle (East), Mumbai
08:23 AM IST Staff Writer

Amidst a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had on Sunday said that vaccination for those aged 45 years and above will be closed on Monday

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) received a fresh stock of one lakh COVID vaccine doses on Tuesday night and it will resume vaccination of people above 45 years at government vaccination centres.

"Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation received a fresh stock of one lakh vaccine doses last night and it will resume vaccination of people above 45 years at BMC's and government vaccination centres," BMC informed.

Amidst a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had on Sunday said that vaccination for those aged 45 years and above will be closed on Monday, while vaccination for 18 to 44 years will continue only at five centers.

Only those who have registered themselves in CoWIN app and who have been given the prescribed immunisation centre and time (slot) were being given the jab.

Earlier, a drive-in COVID vaccination centre was also set up at BMC's Kohinoor public parking, Dadar for senior citizens and the disabled, wherein people can get their vaccine jabs while sitting in their cars. The jumbo vaccination centre was opened to all senior citizens and the disabled on Tuesday.

