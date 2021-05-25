MUMBAI : Mumbai’s civic body has received a response from three more potential suppliers to its global tender for 10 million covid-19 vaccines that were floated on 12 May, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) the civic body said today.

This brings the total number of potential suppliers to eight. Newly arrived suppliers will have to submit some documents, so this expression of interest has been extended till Tuesday, June 1, 2021, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) said.

"Out of the eight potential suppliers in the proposal received from BMC, seven suppliers have shown interest in supplying Sputnik V and only one of them has shown interest in supplying Sputnik Light (single-dose vaccine). The rest of the suppliers have shown interest in supplying the AstraZeneca Pfizer vaccine," MCGM said.

Maharashtra is keen on quickly vaccinating all its residents. The capital city needs 10 million shots to vaccinate people aged 18-45 years, and 5 million for the rest.

To supply covid vaccine to BMC, the administration published an expression of interest globally on 12 May 2021.

Subsequently, a total of five potential supplier proposals were received by May 18, 2021. However, the extension of this expression of interest was in order to fulfill the documents in the proposal received. Accordingly, the term was extended till today (May 25, 2021). Today 3 more potential suppliers submitted proposals. Since they too would need time to complete the documentation process, the deadline has been extended to 1 June. need time to meet However, they also need time to furnish documents.

"It is especially important to examine the business relationship between suppliers who are willing to supply vaccines and companies that actually produce vaccines," said MCGM adding that this will ensure the supply of vaccines in a timely manner and smoothly.

All potential suppliers have been instructed by the municipal administration to complete the paperwork immediately.

"With more proposals being received, it will be possible to complete all these procedures in a competitive and reasonable manner," MCGM said.

