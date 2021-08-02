The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday issued revised guidelines for the city, permitting non-essential shops to operate till 10 pm on all days.

Lockdown restrictions eased in Mumbai

Restaurants and hotels will open till 4 pm.

All shops to stay open till 10: 00 pm

Dining in restaurants allowed till 4:00 pm.

All indoor and outdoor games allowed, except swimming pool and other games where social distancing not possible.

Earlier today, the Maharashtra government announced relaxations in Covid curbs in 25 districts showing low positivity rate of the infection. It extended the existing business timings of shops and allowing shopping malls to operate in these districts.

Also, all government as well as private offices can operate with full capacity. The relaxations will come into effect from Tuesday morning. The state government has not taken any decision on allowing common people to travel by suburban trains in Mumbai.

All shops and other establishments which are currently allowed to operate till 4 pm can now remain open till 8 pm and till 3 pm on Saturdays. Non-essential shops will have to remain closed on Sundays.

The Maharashtra government has also allowed shopping malls to open and operate as per the new guidelines. Yoga centres, spa, saloon and gyms can operate with 50 per cent capacity and without the use of air conditioning.

Though the malls will open, no multiplexes, theatres and cinema halls will operate till further order.

Today, Maharashtra reported 4,869 fresh Covid cases and 90 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 63,15,063 and the toll to 1,33,038 while 8,429 patients recovered.

