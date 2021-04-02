OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mumbai: BMC's guideline for home-quarantined covid patients in 10 points

Mumbai, India - April 1, 2021: BMC medical staff in PPE coveralls conducting Rapid Antigen based Covid-19 tests of employees working at Royal Industrial Estate, at Wadala in Mumbai, India. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
 1 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2021, 10:00 AM IST Staff Writer

In a new set of guidelines issued on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also reduced the home quarantine period to 10 days from the existing 14 days.

Amid a huge surge in COVID-19 cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) has made the use of masks and gloves mandatory for all home-quarantined patients.

In a new set of guidelines issued on Thursday, the Mumbai civic body also reduced the home quarantine period to 10 days from the existing 14 days.

"The patient must have a pulse oxymeter, digital thermometer, face masks, gloves, sanitizer, etc to be used during home isolation," said the guidelines.

Home-quarantine rules

Asymptomatic patients, mild symptomatic patients with no co-morbidities and less than 100 F fever and oxygen saturation above 95 as well as elderly and patients with co-morbidities but no symptoms are to be home-quarantined.

Such patients should have the facility for self- isolation and also for quarantining family contacts.

Well-ventilated room

There should be a separate well-ventilated room with a separate toilet for the patient in home isolation, the guidelines said.

A patient under home isolation will stand "discharged" after 10 days of symptom onset (or date of sampling, for asymptomatic cases). He or she must not have fever for three consecutive days and oxygen saturation should be above 95.

Self-monitor health

"Thereafter, the patient shall be advised to isolate at home and self-monitor health for further seven days," the guidelines said.

After the period of home isolation is over, there is no need for a fresh COVID-19 test.

Maharashtra reported 43,183 new COVID-19 cases, 32,641 recoveries, 249 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department on Thursday.

The total cases in the state rose to 28,56,163 including 3,66,533 active cases and 24,33,368 total recoveries. The death toll mounted to 54,898 including the new deaths.

