The preliminary experiment of a cocktail of two antibody drugs -- Casirvimab and Imdevimab -- on over 200 Covid-19 patients has been successful, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday.

According to the civic body, the patients at Mumbai's Seven Hills Hospital showed a remarkable recovery following treatment with the monoclonal antibodies.

"The number of patients in need of oxygen after this cocktail medication is only 0.5% and the mortality rate is reduced by a staggering 70%. Earlier, the requirement of 13 to 14 days of hospitalisation reduced to five to six days," the municipal corporation said.

To date, 212 Covid patients have been given this cocktail medicine through saline. Out of these, conclusions have been reached after the treatment of 199 patients. A detailed study is being done by the administration.

"These 199 patients included 101 patients in the age group of 18 to 45 years, 45 patients in the age group of 45 to 59 years, and 53 patients in the age group of 60 years. Out of a total of 199, 74 were co-morbid patients," BMC said.

The municipal corporation said all these 199 patients were in the mild to moderate infection group.

"At the start of treatment, 179 of these 199 sufferers had a fever, 158 had a cough with a fever or coughing without a fever. Also, four patients had to be on oxygen support. Considering the classification according to the HRCT test, the average HRCT score of the patients was seven to eight out of 25. The highest HRCT score was 11 out of 25," said BMC.

While the treatment showed quick recovery and reduced hospitalisation time, patients were kept in the hospital for a longer period of time to study the dosage of the drugs as well as to monitor the condition of the patients.

The BMC said that at the end of the observation, it was noticed that the fever stopped in the patients within 48 hours after giving the cocktail medicine.

"Out of 199, only one person had to be supplied with oxygen. This proportion is only 0.5%. It is a great relief, considering the amount of oxygen that was needed earlier for Covid-19 patients," the civic body said.

"Because in the first and second waves, at least 20% of the patients had to be given oxygen. Five percent of patients had to undergo intensive care (ICU) treatment. Most importantly, no side effects have been reported in any of the patients. The death toll has also dropped by a staggering 70%," it stated.

The cocktail therapy is succeeding against the backdrop of the anticipated third wave of coronavirus, it said.

According to the BMC, the monoclonal antibody cocktails can be given to patients above 12 years of age who weigh at least 40 kg. No side effects have been reported in any of the patients, it said.

"This cocktail can be given to patients having diabetes, kidney disease, heart disease, asthma and other acute respiratory diseases, high blood pressure, sickle cell, cerebral palsy etc," the BMC said.

This treatment is also financially beneficial to the patients as there is no need for oxygen supply and other expensive medications, avoiding the need for hospitalization, it said.

"Considering the medical manpower, it is possible to provide treatment through OPD and as the duration of hospital stay of the patient is reduced, it will also help in relieving the work stress on doctors," the BMC claimed.

Monoclonal antibodies made news as a treatment for Covid-19 when they were given to then US President Donald Trump in November last year.





