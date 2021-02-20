Mumbai: BMC seals 1,305 buildings after Covid-19 surge

As many as 1,305 buildings were sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday after the city recorded 2,749 Covid-19 cases.

A total of 71,838 households reside in these buildings, the BMC said.

Maharashtra continues to see a surge in coronavirus infections with 6,112 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours. The state on Saturday accounted for the highest jump in fresh daily infections across the country. The active number of coronavirus cases stand at 44,765.

To curb the virus spread, several districts in Maharashtra have announced lockdowns.

While Mumbai's mayor had earlier stated that a lockdown will not be implemented in the state, BMC had released a new set of stringent guidelines in view of the spike.

The BMC had said that any residential buildings with over five active cases of coronavirus would be sealed. Further, flyers coming to Mumbai from Brazil will have to remain under seven-day institutional quarantine, which is mandatory.

The civic body has decided to resume stamping of the hands of people who are placed under home quarantine.

In a meeting with ward officers and health department officials, BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal ordered the deployment of additional marshals on suburban trains and also directed to ramp up testing.

It has also been decided to double the number of clean-up marshals, who can impose a fine on those who do not wear a mask in public, from 2,400 to 4,800.

The BMC will also inspect halls and wedding venues to check whether coronavirus-related rules are being maintained at these gatherings.

The permissible limit of guests at function halls is 50, while restaurants are allowed to operate with 50% occupancy at any given time.

People who violate safety guidelines will be booked, the BMC said.

If an asymptomatic patient steps out of house or walks around in a public space before home quarantine period is over, housing societies should inform Ward War Rooms, the civic body said.

Officials at Ward War Rooms should take legal action against such patients and put them under compulsory institutional quarantine.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via