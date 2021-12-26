Mumbai's civic body has sealed a lab in Dadar after 12 of its staff members tested positive for Covid-19. The BMC has sealed Lal Path Lab on Gokhale Road in Dadar West. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication, firstly, a pantry boy of the lab had tested positive. Subsequently, the municipal body traced high-risk contracts, and it was found that a total of 12 of the 39 high-risk contacts were tested Covid positive . The pantry boy has been shifted to NSCI in Worli, where he is being treated. The lab will remain sealed until further notice.

Yesterday, Mumbai reported 757 new coronavirus infections, marking a rise in cases for the fifth day in a row, the civic body said. The country's financial capital, however, recorded zero pandemic-related fatalities during the day. The city had reported 204 new cases on Monday, 327 on Tuesday, 490 on Wednesday, 602 on Thursday, and 683 cases on Friday. The caseload increased to 7,70,190 while the death toll stayed unchanged at 16,368. As many as 280 patients recovered, raising the tally of recoveries to 7,47,538. There are 3,703 active coronavirus cases in Mumbai.

Amid the Omicron concerns, Mumbai's civic body imposed a ban on New Year celebration programmes and gatherings in any closed or open areas in the city.

The Maharashtra government issued a new also imposed a night curfew from 9 pm-6 am from December 25 onwards. Maharashtra has the highest number of omicron cases in the country at 108, as per the Centre's data.

