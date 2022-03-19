Mumbai: BMC seizes 782 abandoned vehicles to free up parking space

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In a bid to free up parking space in Mumbai, the civic body has issued notices to 2,381 people for abandoning their vehicles on the street in a week. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said 379 people removed vehicles from the site while the civic authority seized 782 vehicles for parking wrongly on the streets. Among the 782 confiscated vehicles, 314 are two-wheelers and 286 three-wheelers while 182 are 4-wheelers.

Last week BMC started an initiative to remove vehicles that have been left abandoned for a long time or are parked on the street. This was being done by the city's traffic police during the Covid-19 pandemic but now such drives are being undertaken by civic staff.

The BMC said that it received a lot of complaints from residents and commuters about parked vehicles on the side of the streets for a long time. This obstructed traffic and reduce the space of the carriageway road, and took up parking space that can be made available for other vehicles.

Following this, BMC administrator and municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed the administration to take action against abandoned vehicles.

The BMC convened a meeting which was attended by assistant commissioners of all 24 wards, and the traffic police to discuss the course of action.

The BMC convened a meeting which was attended by assistant commissioners of all 24 wards, and the traffic police to discuss the course of action.

Now, the civic body has directed all assistant commissioners to take permission to auction the confiscated vehicles within 15 days so that space can be freed up for future action as well. Vehicles will be auctioned if owners do not respond to the notices issued by the civic body.

