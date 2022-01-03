Mumbai's civic body has shared a list of Covid vaccination centres that will administer vaccine doses to the 15-18 age group in the city. India has started giving Covid vaccine to adolescents today. The union health ministry has clarified that only Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will only be given to the teenagers as of now.

According to the Brihanmumbai municipal corporation, children born in or before 2007 are eligible to take the Covid vaccine shot. The young kids will have to carry either their school ID or Aadhaar card to the vaccination centre. The BMC requested parents to accompany their children. BMC school students will be accompanied by teachers, it added.

The vaccination of children will be carried out at nine jumbo Covid-19 centres, excluding Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital at Byculla, where the children of only the railway staff will be administered the vaccine, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

Here's a list of Covid vaccination centres in Mumbai for children between 15 and 18 years of age:

Richardson and Cruddas Centre, Byculla Ward E

NESCO jumbo centre Phase 1, Goregaon (E) Ward P/S

NSCI Dome Jumbo Facility, Worli Ward G/S

BKC Jumbo Covid Centre, Bandra Ward H/E

Kanjurmarg C and G Jumbo Centre Ward S

Malad Jumbo Covid Centre Ward P/N

Mulund R and C Jumbo Covid Centre – 1 Ward T

Dahisar Jumbo Centre, Dahisar Ward R/N

Somaiya Jumbo Centre, Sion Ward F/N

Dr. Babasaheb Memorial GH, Byulla (State) Ward E

The Mumbai civic body has launched a free inoculation drive for the children. In Mumbai, a girl student was the first to receive the vaccine dose at a jumbo COVID-19 centre in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), where the drive was virtually launched by Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray. City Mayor Kishori Pednekar and civic commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal also participated in the virtual drive. A large number of children from various civic schools arrived at the jumbo centre in the BKC to get vaccinated. Mumbai has witnessed a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases since the second-half of last month. On Sunday, the metropolis reported 8,063 new cases, 1,763 more than Saturday's tally, taking the caseload here to 7,99,520, while the city's overall death toll stood at 16,377.

