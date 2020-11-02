Mumbai: BMC starts free coronavirus testing at 244 places. How to book

Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will kick-start free COVID-19 tests at 244 places across the city from November 2. This will take the total number of State-run centres in the city to conduct tests to more than 300.

These 244 COVID-19 testing centres are distributed across all 24 wards. BMC's free COVID testing facility will be available at designated places every day from 10 am to 12 noon.

The addresses of the testing centres will be available by calling toll free number 1916 run by the BMC’s main control room, and on the COVID-19 dedicated link http://stopcoronavirus.mcgm.gov.in.

Some testing centres will use RTPCR Medical testing method will be used while others will have the antigen-based medical testing facilities.

Mumbai crossed the 10-lakh-mark of Covid-19 tests on September 20 and has so far conducted 15.13 lakh tests. Of these, 2.56 lakh individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 so far.

