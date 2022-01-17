The Mumbai civic body has temporarily suspended the marriage registration service due to the current Covid-19 situation in the city. “The Service will be restarted very soon with the facility of appointment date and time," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a tweet. The civic body said it is also exploring the provision of ‘Video KYC option’. According to the Maharashtra government's Covid guidelines, not more than 50 people can attend a wedding.

Mumbai reported 7,895 new cases of Covid-19 out of 57,534 tests conducted during the last 24 hours. According to the BMC, the total number of cases of the disease in Mumbai has gone up to 9,99,862. As many as 11 people lost their lives due to the virus during the last 24 hours and the death toll has gone up to 16,257. The city has 60,371 active cases. According to the BMC, 21,025 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

It said 688 people were hospitalised in the past 24 hours taking the total hospitalisations to 5,722. There are a total of 38,127 beds in Mumbai. The current bed occupancy rate is 15%.

