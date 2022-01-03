Mumbai: BMC tightens rules for sealing buildings as Omicron threat rises

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tightening the rules amid rising Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued fresh guidelines for sealing of buildings, saying that the whole building or a wing will be sealed if over 20 per cent of the occupied number of flats in the building or wing has Covid-19 patients, news agency ANI has reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"With the continuous threat of rising cases of Covid-19 in the city of Mumbai in the past few days and detection of variant of concern Omicron suggesting an increase in transmissibility, earlier guidelines issued on Jan. 1 for sealed buildings stand revised," BMC said in a letter.

Mumbai on Monday reported 8,082 fresh COVID-19 infections and with that the active tally in the city touched 37,274, city civic body said. This the second day in a row the city reported over 8,000 cases. On Sunday, Mumbai logged 8036 new Covid cases. Of the 8,082 cases today, 7,273 cases are said to be asymptomatic. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The state of Maharashtra recorded 12,160 fresh Covid cases, slightly more than what was recorded the previous day. The state reported 11 deaths and 68 cases of Omicron, that pushed the state's total tally of infectious variant to 578.

