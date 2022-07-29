Mumbai: BMC to close all of its Covid- 19 Jumbo Centers as cases dip in the city

Even after the closure of eight jumbo covid-19 centres, 11,165 beds will be available across hospitals in the city for COVID-19 patients and if necessary more beds can be added, the BMC said. The civic body set up its first jumbo Covid centre, a field hospital, at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on May 18, 2020, two months after the first COVID-19 case was found in the metropolis. As the pandemic went on, the civic body set up eight jumbo Covid centres with a total of 12,375 regular beds and 907 ICU beds where lakhs of patients were treated in two years.