The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday decided to implement the potable 'water for all' policy from May 1, which is also the Maharashtra Day.

Under the revised policy, water will be provided to even people staying on footpaths and roads and also even for the previously excluded slum dwellers, residential areas and buildings.

Maharashtra tourism and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray conducted a special meeting about the "water for all policy" at the BMC headquarters with civic officials.

"The meeting discussed how water can be made available to every citizen in Mumbai as it has become a fundamental right. Water is also considered as one of the important factors in sustainable development," Aaditya said.

He further said that no one should remain thirsty in the city and hence different sources of water supply like water desalination plants are being developed.

According to Aaditya, the policy will curb illegal water connections and water contamination, apart from protecting an individual's fundamental rights. The civic body said all the residential spaces, buildings and slums will be given water connections as getting clean water is a fundamental right. "As per the provisions of Article 21 of the Constitution of India, every citizen has the fundamental right of getting good food, clean water and air," the civic body stated in a release, adding that it has come up with a comprehensive policy.

Water supply will be made available by taking a guarantee from undeclared hut owners on private land, the release said, adding that for slum dwellers living under the Coastal Regulatory Zone, water supply will be made available at public bathrooms.

*With inputs from agencies

