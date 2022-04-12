Mumbai: BMC to implement 'water for all' policy from next month

According to Aaditya, the policy will curb illegal water connections and water contamination, apart from protecting an individual's fundamental rights. The civic body said all the residential spaces, buildings and slums will be given water connections as getting clean water is a fundamental right. "As per the provisions of Article 21 of the Constitution of India, every citizen has the fundamental right of getting good food, clean water and air," the civic body stated in a release, adding that it has come up with a comprehensive policy.

