Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will start Covid vaccination for pregnant women from tomorrow (Thursday, 15 July). The decision to inoculate pregnant women was taken after a recommendation from the task force. The BMC will start with 35 centers across Mumbai.

READ | Travelling to Mumbai? BMC revises Covid guidelines for travellers

On Tuesday, the civic body extended the days for Covid vaccination for people travelling abroad. It said vaccination for people travelling abroad for higher studies or work and athletes participating in the Tokyo Olympics, which was earlier restricted to just three days a week, had now been extended to six days.

This concession of three additional days will be applicable till August 31.

Earlier, those travelling abroad were allowed to get their jabs only from Monday to Wednesday.

In a separate development, the BMC urged Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte to exempt fully vaccinated domestic passengers — entering Mumbai —from carrying negative RT-PCR reports.

In a letter, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said that there were many passengers who were taking up a journey to Delhi or other business places in the morning and they were returning back on the same day in the evening or next day morning, in such case conducting the RT-PCR test and getting the report became impossible.

"In view of the above, the domestic passengers who are fully vaccinated may be exempted from carrying negative RT PCR test report while arriving in the city of Mumbai," Chahal wrote in his letter on Tuesday.

Presently, passengers arriving in Maharashtra by any mode of transport are required to carry a negative RT-PCR test conducted 48 hours prior to commencing the journey.

The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai has also issued directives pertaining to domestic passengers arriving in the city of Mumbai.

These restrictions were primarily imposed on the passengers arriving from Gujarat State, Goa, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Kerala. However, due to the increase in cases, it was decided to impose restrictions on passengers from all parts of the country arriving in Mumbai.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.