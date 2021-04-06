Under the fresh guidelines, BMC noted that all beaches in the city will remain shut till April 30 in the wake of increasing Covid-19 cases. Moreover, in addition to its earlier order of sealing buildings with more than 5 positive cases, BMC added that it will impose a fine of ₹10,000 on a housing society for violating its norms. Subsequent instances of violation will attract a penalty of ₹20,000, it added.