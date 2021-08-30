Mumbai: BMC using drones to disinfect mosquito-breeding spots| Watch video

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai’s civic body has started to use drone for spraying of disinfectants in the mosquito breeding spots in the city. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) is using drones from last year to spray the disinfectants in the highly congested parts of the city which are not easily accessible by humans.

The disinfectants are being sprayed by drones to stop the spread of vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria in the city. The drones are equipped with a tank in which the disinfectants are kept.

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray shared a tweet by BMC and tweeted, "Last year and this year, we've had anti larval spray access to old, dilapidated, inaccessible structures thanks to the drones we've been using through @mybmc@mybmcWardGS Traditionally, G South ward has had higher numbers of dengue/ malaria, we're working to control it."

Mumbai' civic body also tweeted,"#FightTheBite initiative, Antilarval treatment against Dengue & Malaria at inaccessible areas, old Mill lands, dilapidated sites etc are carried out through Drone. @mybmc".

