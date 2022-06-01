The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday said that testing for coronavirus will be ramped up in Mumbai as the test positivity rate in Maharashtra capital has jumped to 6%.

The Mumbai civic body warned saying that daily new Covid-19 cases have tremendously increased in the city. "With monsoon around the corner, we will now see a rapid rise in symptomatic cases," the BMC warned.

Since the beginning of May, the COVID-19 cases in the metropolis have been steadily going up.

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, in a message, directed the BMC officials to conduct the COVID-19 testing in Mumbai on a war-footing, ensure adequate staff at jumbo field hospitals and to keep them on alert.

He also asked the civic officials to tell private laboratories to be pro-active and fully prepared.

Chahal also asked all the assistant municipal commissioners, in-charge of various wards, to review the status of ward war rooms to ensure they are fully equipped with staff, medical teams and ambulances, and also to put private hospitals on alert.

He also asked the assistant civic commissioners to take daily reviews of the COVID-19 situation in their wards and intervene wherever required.

The civic chief also directed these officials to visit jumbo hospitals coming under their jurisdiction, to ensure they are monsoon-ready with de-watering pumps, structural stability certification, fire safety mechanisms, medical and paramedic staff, oxygen manufacturing plants and fully equipped with medicines.

"The jumbo medical facility in Malad area should be put to use on priority, if hospitalisations rise in the coming days," Chahal said.

He also asked the civic officials to persuade people to take booster doses of vaccine against COVID-19, and boost up the inoculation drive in the 12-18 years category.

On Tuesday, Mumbai witnessed 506 new Covid-19 cases, the highest daily count since February 6 this year, which raised the tally of infections to 10,65,802.

The number of active Covid-19 cases went past 2,500 and reached 2,526. The number of recoveries in Mumbai stands at 10,43,710 while the coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 19,566 with no fresh fatalities being reported during the day.

The daily number of infections in the metropolis crossed the 500 mark on February 6 this year when 536 cases were detected. As per the bulletin released by the civic body, Mumbai's case recovery rate now stands at 98 per cent.

The city has witnessed a significant rise in the daily cases this month compared to April. The metropolis had reported cases in three digits on 27 days this month.

Mumbai logged a total of 5,979 cases in May, as against 1,822 cases in April, while it reported only three deaths this month compared to four fatalities in April. The city reported 318 cases and zero fatalities on Monday.

As many as 8,139 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of tests conducted in Mumbai to 1,71,36,684.

There are currently 24,472 beds available in city hospitals and only 90 beds are occupied at present, the bulletin stated. Of the latest cases, 489 (98 per cent) patients were asymptomatic and only 17 have been admitted to hospitals, it said.

The overall growth rate cases in Mumbai is 0.029 per cent for the period between May 24 to 30 and the city has recorded a doubling rate of 2,355 days, it was stated.