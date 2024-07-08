Mumbai BMW crash: Look out notice for absconding accused Mihir Shah, a Sena leader’s son; Aaditya Thackeray wants action

Mumbai BMW crash: The Mumbai Police have issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Mihir Shah, a 24-year-old allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident in the Worli area, an official said, as per a PTI report.

Mihir Shah, the son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah from Palghar district, is accused of driving a BMW that fatally struck Kaveri Nakhwa (45) on Sunday morning. Nakhwa, a resident of Worli Koliwada, was on a two-wheeler with her husband Pradeep on Dr Annie Besant Road when the accident occurred around 5:30 am.

The car reportedly dragged Nakhwa for over two kilometres. Kaveri Nakhwa was pronounced brought dead at the hospital.

Following the incident, Mihir Shah fled towards the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, abandoning the vehicle and his driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, near Kala Nagar in Bandra. Rajesh Shah and Bidawat were arrested on Sunday for allegedly aiding Mihir Shah’s escape.

"As there was a possibility of Mihir Shah fleeing the country, the Mumbai Police on Sunday evening issued an LOC against him," said an official. The police have formed six teams to track down the accused.

Police suspect Mihir Shah was under the influence of alcohol during the incident. He was reportedly seen at a bar in Juhu a few hours earlier, with a bill of ₹18,000 being found. The CCTV footage is under review.

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde commented on the case: "The law is equal for all and the government sees every case in the same way. There will be no separate rule for this accident. Everything will be done as per the law." He emphasised that the police would not shield anyone and termed the incident as “unfortunate”.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray, representing the Worli constituency, posted on X, "I will not go into the political leanings of Mr. Shah, the accused of the hit and run, but I hope the police will act swiftly to catch the accused and bring him to justice. Hopefully, there will be no political refuge by the regime."

The accused persons have been booked under various sections, including 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The arrested individuals are expected to be presented before a local court later in the day.