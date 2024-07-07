Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: Who is Mihir Shah, absconding after crash kills Worli woman - 10 key points

Mumbai hit-and-run case: The Mumbai police have detained three people, including the father of the accused, after a BMW car hit a woman on a two-wheeler in Mumbai's Worli area on Sunday morning.

The deceased woman has been identified as Kaveri Nakhwa (45).

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said that those guilty would not be spared, while Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray visited Worli police station and also assured the deceased husband of all help to ensure the accused are brought to justice.

Here are 10 key things to know Who is Mihir Shah? The accused has been identified as Mihir Shah, the son of a Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) camp leader from Palghar in Maharashtra. TV9 Marathi reported that Mihir is a 10th pass, and his family owns a construction business. Mihir's mother, two sisters are absconding after locking the house.

What exactly happened? On Sunday, around 5.30 am, Kaveri and Pradip Nakhwa, who are fisherfolk, were returning to their home in Worli Koliwada from Sassoon Dock in Colaba. While they were on the arterial Annie Besant Road, a BMW, driven by Mihir Shah, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, hit their bike.

While returning from Juhu bar, where the accused and his friend reportedly spent ₹18,000, the driver was taking them back home. However, upon reaching Worli, the accused wanted to drive the car. He took over the wheels and soon an accident took place.

Woman's death Kaveri Nakhwa (45) died in the incident. She was allegedly dragged on the car's bonnet for 100 meters before getting flung. She was rushed to Nair hospital. However, she was declared dead on arrival. Her husband was also injured in the incident.

Aditya Thackeray visited Worli police station and met the husband of Kaveri Nakhwa who was killed in hit-and-run.

Accused father, two others detained Mumbai police have detained accused father Rajesh Shah, and he is being questioned. The driver and another person who was in the car at the time of the incident have also been detained and booked. The occupant has been identified as Rajrishi Rajendrasingh Bidawat. The vehicle is registered in the accused father's name.

Where is Mihir Shah? Mihir Shah has been absconding since the accident took place. The police are looking for him. Reports said that Mihir Shah had consumed alcohol. He entered the bar in Juhu around 11pm on Saturday and left around 1.30 am on Sunday.

Girlfriend being questioned According to the NDTV report, police are also questioning the girlfriend of Mihir, and they suspect that she may have helped in hiding him after the accident.

What the police say Krishnakant Upadhyay, DCP Zone III, said that after reaching the spot, police took the woman to hospital. "A case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the investigation is underway.

Forensic team inspects car The Forensic team visited Worli Police Station to inspect the BMW car which was confiscated from the Bandra area.

Guilty won't be spared: CM Shinde Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has assured that police will not shield anyone and the guilty won't be spared. Further terming the incident unfortunate, Shinde added that the law is equal for all, and he had asked police to take strict action.

Won't go into political leanings: Aaditya Thackeray Refusing to get into the political leanings of the accused, who is the son of Shiv Sena (Shinde) leader, Sena (UBT) leader and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray visited Worli police station and hoped that quick action will be taken. Aaditya Thackeray also said that traffic discipline has to be brought back in the financial capital and there was a need to go beyond politics to improve the situation.