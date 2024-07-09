Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case key updates: Excise Dept seals Juhu bar visited by accused Mihir Shah

Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: The Excise Department of Maharashtra has sealed the Vice Global Tapas Bar in Mumbai's Juhu where Mihir Shah, the main accused in the BMW hit-and-run case, had dinner hours before the car crash.

The action has been taken against the bar after a two-day investigation which revealed several rule violations.

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested 24-year-old Mihir Shah. He had been absconding since the July 7 accident.

#WATCH | Worli (Mumbai) hit-and-run case | The Excise Department has sealed the Vice Global Tapas Bar in Juhu where Mihir Shah, the accused had visited. Action has been taken against this bar after a 2-day investigation which revealed flouting of rules of the Excise Department. pic.twitter.com/gfPsR5Obbu — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2024

The incident happened on Dr Annie Besant Road in Worli on Sunday. The BMW car Mihir was allegedly driving ran over a couple riding a bike, killing the woman and injuring her husband.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday attacked Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde over the BMW hit-and-run case, saying that he must stop the “grandstanding” to divert attention from the case.

“The illegal CM must stop the grandstanding to divert attention from the hit-and-run case,” said Thackeray.

Following the tragic incident, the husband of the deceased woman, Pradeep Nakhwa, on Monday had raised questions over the delay in the arrest of Mihir Shah.

Pradeep Nakhwa told ANI: “We were on our daily routine, as we are fishermen and as part of our daily routine, on Sunday at 4 am, we were returning through the Peddar Road from the fish hatchery after buying fish. We were driving slowly with a speed of 35-40 km/hr on the side of the road. Suddenly, a car with extreme speed came and hit us, we didn't even realise how fast it was. We flew into the air and dropped on his car's bonnet.”

“When he put the brake, I fell on the left side of the road while my wife came under the wheels of his vehicle. He didn't stop after that, I tried to stop him but he didn't and dragged her from Ceejay House to Sea Link Road. There was smoke from the wheels when he was dragging my wife. After the incident, he fled from the spot,” said Nakhwa.