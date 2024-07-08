Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Mumbai BMW hit and run case: CM Shinde announces plan to implement stricter laws, says 'no one will have…'
Mumbai BMW hit and run case: CM Shinde announces plan to implement stricter laws, says 'no one will have…'

Mumbai Police have issued a Look Out Circular against a 24-year-old man, who was allegedly driving a BMW car which fatally knocked down a woman in Worli area,

“I am deeply alarmed by the rise in hit-and-run incidents in Maharashtra. It is intolerable that the powerful and influential misuse their status to manipulate the system...The lives of ordinary citizens are precious to us. ...I have directed the State Police department to handle these cases with the utmost seriousness and ensure justice is served. In addition, we are implementing stricter laws and harsher penalties for hit-and-run offenders. No one, whether rich, influential, or the offspring of bureaucrats or ministers, affiliated with any party, will have immunity as long as I am the Chief Minister of the State. I have zero tolerance for injustice," he tweeted.

