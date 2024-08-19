Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: Mihir Shah seeks release, claims detention would violate Constitutional mandate

Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: In his habeas corpus (produce the person) petition filed in high court last week, Shah said his detention was illegal and that he must be released immediately.

Livemint
Published19 Aug 2024, 07:46 PM IST
Mihir Shah, the main accused in the hit-and-run case, was brought before the Dadar court in Sewree. The court remanded Mihir Shah to 14 days of judicial custody.
Mihir Shah, the main accused in the hit-and-run case, was brought before the Dadar court in Sewree. The court remanded Mihir Shah to 14 days of judicial custody.

The main accused in the BMW hit-and-run case, Mihir Shah moved the Bombay High Court, seeking immediate release, news agency PTI reported on Monday. He claimed that he was illegally detained.

Shah was arrested on July 9, two days after he allegedly rammed his BMW car into a two-wheeler in Mumbai's Worli area. A woman named Kaveri Nakhwa (45) was killed in the accident and her husband, Pradeep, was injured. The Worli police arrested the accused Mihir Shah from Virar Fata.

Also Read | BMW’s key automotive unit held back by China struggles

In his habeas corpus (produce the person) petition filed in high court last week, Shah said his detention was illegal and that he must be released immediately.

Shah also sought quashing of the orders passed by a local court, that remanded him in police custody and then in judicial custody.

Shah sought his release and said any further detention would be in utter violation of the Constitutional mandate and a failure to comply with Section 50 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Also Read | Watch: Luxury cars worth crores ‘stranded and gone’ in muddy flood water

Under this section, the police while arresting a person have to communicate to him or her full particulars of the offence for which he or she is being arrested or other grounds for such arrest.

Shah sought for his arrest to be declared illegal.

A division bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande is likely to take up the plea for hearing on Wednesday.

BMW hit-and-run case

The 24-year-old was accused of speeding off towards Bandra Worli Sea Link after the accident even as the woman remained on the bonnet of his BMW car and then got entangled in its wheels for a distance of more than 1.5 kilometres.

Shah, who fled from the scene, was under the influence of alcohol at the time, as per police.

However, according to the forensic reports received by police, Mihir Shah's blood samples tested negative for alcohol. The report indicated that Mihir Shah was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Also Read | Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: Mihir Shah sent to judicial custody till July 30

The police stated that by the time of his arrest, about 58 hours after the incident, the alcohol had likely left his body.

Rajesh Shah, the father of the accused and a former leader of the Ekanth Shinde-led Shiv Sena, as well as their driver Rajrishi Bidawat were arrested in the case.

While Rajesh Shah was granted bail, Mihir Shah and Bidawat are presently in judicial custody.

(With inputs from news agency ANI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Aug 2024, 07:46 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaMumbai BMW hit-and-run case: Mihir Shah seeks release, claims detention would violate Constitutional mandate

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.95
    03:59 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    4.4 (2.94%)

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,232.45
    03:43 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    -45.2 (-1.06%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    343.55
    03:58 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    11 (3.31%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    335.10
    03:59 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    5.5 (1.67%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions

    337.45
    03:50 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    29.65 (9.63%)

    Poly Medicure

    2,120.00
    03:29 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    167.55 (8.58%)

    Angel Broking

    2,343.60
    03:48 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    184.65 (8.55%)

    Eclerx Services

    2,694.50
    03:47 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    199.85 (8.01%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,804.00-141.00
      Chennai
      72,652.00848.00
      Delhi
      72,016.00-353.00
      Kolkata
      72,722.00777.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue