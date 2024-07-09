Mumbai BMW hit-and-run: Police arrest key accused and Shiv Sena leader’s son Mihir Shah

  • Mumbai Police arrest accused Shiv Sena leader's son Mihir Shah, who was absconding. Mihir Shah was allegedly driving the BMW car which fatally knocked down Kaveri Nakhwa (45) and injured her husband Pradeep while the couple was on their two-wheeler in Mumbai’s Worli area Sunday morning, police said.

Livemint
Updated9 Jul 2024, 04:23 PM IST
Mumbai BMW hit and run case: Police had issued a lookout notice against absconding Shiv Sena leader's son Mihir Shah
Mumbai BMW hit and run case: Police had issued a lookout notice against absconding Shiv Sena leader’s son Mihir Shah

Mumbai BMW hit-and-run: The Mumbai Police has arrested accused Shiv Sena leader's son Mihir Shah on Tuesday. 24-year-old Mihir Shah, son of Eknath Shinde-led Palghar Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, had been absconding since the accident took place. Mumbai police had formed 11 teams and also roped in the Crime Branch to nab Mihir Shah. A Look Out Circular (LOC) had also been put out against him.

Also Read | Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: Shiv Sena leader’s son escaped with father’s help

Mihir Shah was allegedly driving the BMW car which fatally knocked down Kaveri Nakhwa (45) and injured her husband Pradeep while the couple was on their two-wheeler in Mumbai’s Worli area Sunday morning.

Mihir Shah's father and Palghar Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah took active part in ensuring his son's escape and also had plans to tow away the offending vehicle.

As per police, from Kalanagar, Mihir Shah took a car to Borivali in the northern tip of the metropolis.

Rajesh Shah and Rajrishi Bidawat were produced in the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Sewree) SP Bhosale on 8 July and were remanded in 14-day judicial and one-day police custody, respectively. Rajesh Shah was, however, later granted bail by court.

Also Read | Mumbai BMW crash: Police issues lookout notice against Sena leader’s son

The probe into the BMW hit-and-run case has found that victim Kaveri Nakhwa was run over by accused Rajrishi Bidawat just before Bandra Worli Sea Link after being dragged there by main accused Mihir Shah as the two fled.

CCTV footage produced by police in court on Monday showed Kaveri Nakhwa being dragged by the car for 1.5 kilometres. Footage showed Mihir Shah and Bidawat pulling the woman off the bonnet, placing her on the road and then mowing her down again while reversing the luxury vehicle.

Also Read | Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: Police arrests absconding accused’s father

"They sped towards Kala Nagar where the vehicle's engine stalled. Mihir then called his father Rajesh Shah from Bidawat's phone and told him about the accident as well as the car stalling. Rajesh Shah arrived at the spot in a Mercedes, spoke to Mihir and asked him to escape. Later Rajesh Shah planned to tow the BMW from there," Mumbai Police told a court on Monday.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:9 Jul 2024, 04:23 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaMumbai BMW hit-and-run: Police arrest key accused and Shiv Sena leader’s son Mihir Shah

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power

725.35
03:50 PM | 9 JUL 2024
27.4 (3.93%)

Indian Oil Corporation

171.70
03:52 PM | 9 JUL 2024
1.55 (0.91%)

Bharat Electronics

334.55
03:57 PM | 9 JUL 2024
0.4 (0.12%)

Tata Steel

171.80
03:58 PM | 9 JUL 2024
-0.5 (-0.29%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gland Pharma

2,027.50
03:44 PM | 9 JUL 2024
142.65 (7.57%)

KRBL

331.20
03:55 PM | 9 JUL 2024
22.4 (7.25%)

Phoenix Mills

3,994.20
03:29 PM | 9 JUL 2024
256.6 (6.87%)

Maruti Suzuki India

12,820.20
03:55 PM | 9 JUL 2024
794.2 (6.6%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,983.00-110.00
    Chennai
    74,128.00-691.00
    Delhi
    74,346.00-473.00
    Kolkata
    75,074.00400.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue