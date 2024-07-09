Mumbai BMW hit-and-run: Police arrest key accused and Shiv Sena leader’s son Mihir Shah

Mumbai BMW hit-and-run: The Mumbai Police has arrested accused Shiv Sena leader's son Mihir Shah on Tuesday. 24-year-old Mihir Shah, son of Eknath Shinde-led Palghar Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, had been absconding since the accident took place. Mumbai police had formed 11 teams and also roped in the Crime Branch to nab Mihir Shah. A Look Out Circular (LOC) had also been put out against him.

Mihir Shah was allegedly driving the BMW car which fatally knocked down Kaveri Nakhwa (45) and injured her husband Pradeep while the couple was on their two-wheeler in Mumbai’s Worli area Sunday morning.

Mihir Shah's father and Palghar Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah took active part in ensuring his son's escape and also had plans to tow away the offending vehicle.

As per police, from Kalanagar, Mihir Shah took a car to Borivali in the northern tip of the metropolis.

Rajesh Shah and Rajrishi Bidawat were produced in the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Sewree) SP Bhosale on 8 July and were remanded in 14-day judicial and one-day police custody, respectively. Rajesh Shah was, however, later granted bail by court.

The probe into the BMW hit-and-run case has found that victim Kaveri Nakhwa was run over by accused Rajrishi Bidawat just before Bandra Worli Sea Link after being dragged there by main accused Mihir Shah as the two fled.

CCTV footage produced by police in court on Monday showed Kaveri Nakhwa being dragged by the car for 1.5 kilometres. Footage showed Mihir Shah and Bidawat pulling the woman off the bonnet, placing her on the road and then mowing her down again while reversing the luxury vehicle.