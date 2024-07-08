Mumbai Police issue Look Out Circular against 24-year-old man accused of fatal hit-and-run involving BMW. Son of Shiv Sena leader, accused Mihir Shah, spoke to father after accident. Shah visited pub in Juhu before incident. 14 teams deployed to apprehend him.

Mumbai Police have issued a Look Out Circular against a 24-year-old man, who was allegedly driving a BMW car which fatally knocked down a woman in Worli area, an official said on Monday. The accused is the son of a Shiv Sena leader from neighbouring Palghar district.

According to the police, arrested accused Rajesh Shah had spoken to his son Mihir Shah (accused) on the phone several times after the accident, say Police. Before the incident, accused Mihir had visited a pub in Juhu area with his friends. 14 teams formed to nab accused Mihir Shah.

