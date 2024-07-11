Mumbai BMW hit-and-run: Mihir Shah used fake ID, consumed large whisky pegs before accident – probe reveals

Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: Key accused Mihir Shah, son of suspended Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, was arrested by the Mumbai Police in Virar on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Mihir Shah confessed to his crime of killing Kaveri Nakhwa with his luxury car on 7 July. After a court sent Mihir Shah to Mumbai Police custody till 16 July, several details of what the Shiv Sena leader's son did before rear-ending the Nakhwa couple's two-wheeler have come to the forefront.

The Mumbai Police interrogated Mihir Shah and his driver, Rajrishi Rajendra Singh Bidawat, another accused in the Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Mihir Shah had drunk at two places before he took the wheel of the BMW. Mumbai Police said that Mihir Shah was drinking alcohol at Vice Global Tapas Bar located in the Juhu area.

"The probe revealed that after drinking alcohol at Vice Global Tapas Bar located in the Juhu area, accused Mihir Shah drank alcohol at another place between Malad and Borivali," the police said.

According to a Times of India report, Mihir Shah and two of his friends had consumed a total of 12 large pegs of whiskey —approximately four pegs each — on the day of the car crash, excise officials said, citing the bar bill.

Excise officials reported that this amount of alcohol can cause intoxication for up to eight hours.

The report also noted that Mihir Shah had left the Tapas at 1.30am, and the accident took place at 5 am—within four hours of their drinking.

Police said that the accused driver Rajrishi Rajendra Singh had taken the car from Borivali to Marine Drive, but once they reached there, Mihir had forcefully taken the car keys from the driver to drive the car near Girgaon Chowpatty.

NDTV reported that Mihir Shah allegedly used an identity card that showed his age as 27 at the pub. Mihir Shah is 24 years old, according to official records, while the minimum legal drinking age in Maharashtra is 25.

The report mentioned that the pub's management alleged Mihir Shah showed them the identity card which showed he was 27 years old before they allowed him to enter. Three of his friends who went to the pub with him are over 30 years old, the reporte added.

Mihir Shah Confesses to Mumbai BMW hit-and-run According to reports by several media outlets, 24-year-old Mihir Shah said, "I have made a big mistake; my career is over," during his confession.

In a tragic incident in Mumbai, 24-year-old Mihir Shah was arrested by police on 9 July following an alleged collision involving his BMW. The crash resulted in the death of Kaveri Nakhwa, aged 45, who was riding pillion on a two-wheeler and left her husband Pradeep injured.

