Mumbai BMW hit-and-run: How police tracked down and arrested Shiv Sena leader’s son Mihir Shah

Mihir, 24, who managed to evade the police since Sunday morning, was arrested from Virar near Mumbai, a senior police official said. Mihir's mother and two sisters were brought to Mumbai for questioning from Shahapur in Thane district.

Livemint
First Published9 Jul 2024, 10:40 PM IST
Mihir Shah was allegedly driving the BMW car. (Sourced.)
Mihir Shah was allegedly driving the BMW car. (Sourced.)(HT_PRINT)

Mihir Shah, the absconding accused in the BMW hit-and-run case and son of a Shiv Sena politician, was arrested on Tuesday by Mumbai Police, three days after he allegedly rammed his luxury car into a two-wheeler, killing a woman and injuring her husband.

Mihir, 24, who managed to evade the police since Sunday morning, was arrested from Virar near Mumbai, a senior police official said. Mihir's mother and two sisters were brought to Mumbai for questioning from Shahapur in Thane district. They are being quizzed along with 10 others, the official added.

Also Read | Mumbai hit-and-run victim’s daughter seeks death penalty for arrested Mihir Shah

Here is how Mihir Shah was nabbed:

On Monday night, Mihir and his family went separate ways. He went to Virar with his friend.

On Tuesday, the friend switched on Mihr's phone for 15 minutes. Police caught him using the location of his phone. Now, a total of 12 people from Mihir's family have been taken into custody.

However, Rajrishi Bidawat, the driver of the family, is the only one in the police custody. Bidawat was with Mihir on the night of the incident.

Also Read | Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: Juhu bar visited by accused Mihir Shah sealed

Political reactions:

"The family is demanding justice. If you look into it, this is not a case of hit and run but murder, because after hitting the couple, if he had stopped the car, then this would not have happened. Instead, he drove the vehicle," said Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad.

"Whether there's alcohol in his (Mihir Shah) system or not, this will be known after 48 hours. But even if he had not consumed alcohol, police have technical evidences of the crime and they can prove the crime," added MNS leader Sandeep.

Also Read | Mumbai hit-and-run case: Who is Mihir Shah, absconding after crash - Key points

NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad said: "After 60 hours (of the incident), what will they (police) find in blood? Will they find traces of alcohol or drugs; in these 60 hours, he must have sent his blood for testing in every two hours, and when the lab cleared him, what will the police do when his reports will be all clear."

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:9 Jul 2024, 10:40 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaMumbai BMW hit-and-run: How police tracked down and arrested Shiv Sena leader’s son Mihir Shah

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power

725.35
03:50 PM | 9 JUL 2024
27.4 (3.93%)

Indian Oil Corporation

171.70
03:52 PM | 9 JUL 2024
1.55 (0.91%)

Bharat Electronics

334.55
03:57 PM | 9 JUL 2024
0.4 (0.12%)

Tata Steel

171.80
03:58 PM | 9 JUL 2024
-0.5 (-0.29%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gland Pharma

2,027.50
03:44 PM | 9 JUL 2024
142.65 (7.57%)

KRBL

331.20
03:55 PM | 9 JUL 2024
22.4 (7.25%)

Phoenix Mills

3,994.20
03:29 PM | 9 JUL 2024
256.6 (6.87%)

Maruti Suzuki India

12,820.20
03:55 PM | 9 JUL 2024
794.2 (6.6%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,983.00-110.00
    Chennai
    74,128.00-691.00
    Delhi
    74,346.00-473.00
    Kolkata
    75,074.00400.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue