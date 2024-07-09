Mihir, 24, who managed to evade the police since Sunday morning, was arrested from Virar near Mumbai, a senior police official said. Mihir's mother and two sisters were brought to Mumbai for questioning from Shahapur in Thane district.

Mihir Shah, the absconding accused in the BMW hit-and-run case and son of a Shiv Sena politician, was arrested on Tuesday by Mumbai Police, three days after he allegedly rammed his luxury car into a two-wheeler, killing a woman and injuring her husband.

Mihir, 24, who managed to evade the police since Sunday morning, was arrested from Virar near Mumbai, a senior police official said. Mihir's mother and two sisters were brought to Mumbai for questioning from Shahapur in Thane district. They are being quizzed along with 10 others, the official added.

Here is how Mihir Shah was nabbed: On Monday night, Mihir and his family went separate ways. He went to Virar with his friend.

On Tuesday, the friend switched on Mihr's phone for 15 minutes. Police caught him using the location of his phone. Now, a total of 12 people from Mihir's family have been taken into custody.

However, Rajrishi Bidawat, the driver of the family, is the only one in the police custody. Bidawat was with Mihir on the night of the incident.

Political reactions: "The family is demanding justice. If you look into it, this is not a case of hit and run but murder, because after hitting the couple, if he had stopped the car, then this would not have happened. Instead, he drove the vehicle," said Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad.

"Whether there's alcohol in his (Mihir Shah) system or not, this will be known after 48 hours. But even if he had not consumed alcohol, police have technical evidences of the crime and they can prove the crime," added MNS leader Sandeep.

NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad said: "After 60 hours (of the incident), what will they (police) find in blood? Will they find traces of alcohol or drugs; in these 60 hours, he must have sent his blood for testing in every two hours, and when the lab cleared him, what will the police do when his reports will be all clear."

