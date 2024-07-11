Mumbai BMW hit-and-run: Mihir Shah knew victim was stuck under the tyre, tried to dodge cops; girl friend under scanner

A magistrate court in Dadar has ordered police custody of the 24-year-old accused till July 16. Mihir, who was very much aware that the woman was stuck in one of the tyres, drove on and did not stop even when motorists passing by frantically signalled and shouted, urging him to halt.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
First Published11 Jul 2024, 08:29 AM IST
Mihir Shah, the main accused in the Worli BMW hit-and-run case, was produced before the court on Wednesday.
Mihir Shah, the main accused in the Worli BMW hit-and-run case, was produced before the court on Wednesday.(HT Photo)

Mihir Shah, the main accused in the BMW hit-and-run case, admitted that he was driving the car at the time of the accident on July 7. The motorcyclist, Pradeep Nakhwa was severely injured, while his wife, Kaveri Nakhwa, who was seated behind Pradeep, died after the BMW hit her and proceeded without stopping even when she was stuck between the wheel, police said. 

Mihir Shah was arrested from the Thane district on Tuesday two days after the incident. 

The Mumbai Police produced Mihir Shah before the metropolitan magistrate court, after arresting him from Virar. The court ordered police custody for the 24-year-old accused till July 16, Hindustan Times reported.

Mihir Shah’s father Rajeev Shah, is currently out on bail. He is a Shiv Sena politician from the adjoining district of Palagarh.

Mumbai BMW hit-and-run: What police said about Mihir Shah

  • Mihir Shah claimed that he has a driving licence, a police official told PTI. The cops, however, are yet to recover it.
  • After ramming the couple's scooter, Mihir Shah was very much aware that the woman was stuck under one of the tyres of the BMW car. Mihir still drove on and did not stop even when motorists passing by frantically signalled and shouted, urging him to halt, the official said.

  • Mihir Shah’s family chauffeur Rajrishi Bidawat was sitting beside him during the police interrogation. The accused did not tell the police from which point he started driving and till when. He claimed he left the car at Kala Nagar and fled from the spot fearing public fury, a police officer told HT. Shah’s family members also said they left their house in fear.
  • The Mumbai Police claimed Mihir Shah tried to mislead the police by trimming his hair and shaving his beard. In the Dadar court, the police also claimed to have seized the number plate of the BMW. The cops suspect that Mihir Shah and Rajrishi Bidawat have destroyed it.

  • The police claimed that Mihir Shah avoided crucial questions during his interrogation. According to NDTV reports, Mihir Shah spoke to his girlfriend 40 times before abandoning the BMW car. He hailed an auto and headed to her house, thereafter. Police might summon the girlfriend for questioning, the report claimed.

 

 

 

