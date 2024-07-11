Mumbai BMW hit-and-run: Mihir Shah knew victim was stuck under the tyre, tried to dodge cops; girl friend under scanner

Mihir Shah, the main accused in the BMW hit-and-run case, admitted that he was driving the car at the time of the accident on July 7. The motorcyclist, Pradeep Nakhwa was severely injured, while his wife, Kaveri Nakhwa, who was seated behind Pradeep, died after the BMW hit her and proceeded without stopping even when she was stuck between the wheel, police said.
Mihir Shah was arrested from the Thane district on Tuesday two days after the incident.
The Mumbai Police produced Mihir Shah before the metropolitan magistrate court, after arresting him from Virar. The court ordered police custody for the 24-year-old accused till July 16, Hindustan Times reported.
Mihir Shah’s father Rajeev Shah, is currently out on bail. He is a Shiv Sena politician from the adjoining district of Palagarh.