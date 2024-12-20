Mumbai Boat Accident: The tragic incident that occurred off the Mumbai coast when a Navy speedboat collided with a passenger ferry, resulting in the deaths of 14 individuals, has come under srcutiny from multiple organisations. According to a survivor, who lost his aunt in the accident, the driver of the Navy craft was “showing off" at the time of the collision. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Navy vessel was undergoing engine trials when it lost control and struck the ferry Neel Kamal near Karanja in Mumbai around 4pm on Wednesday. The ferry was transporting passengers from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's Colaba Police have reached out to both the Indian Navy and the Maharashtra Maritime Board for detailed information regarding the Mumbai boat accident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Mumbai Police is investigating why the Indian Navy chose to conduct trials on a heavily trafficked maritime route and who granted permission for the ‘engine trial’ operation. Police have indicated that they are also looking into whether proper protocols were followed during the trial.

Gaurav Gupta, a vegetable vendor from Nalasopara, was on board the ill-fated ferry with his aunt, who had come to Mumbai for his wedding. He expressed his heartbreak, stating, “I met my aunt after many years. She came for my wedding, and I took her for sightseeing and a ferry ride in the sea. I had no idea it would be the last day of her life."

The Mumbai Boat accident has raised serious concerns about safety protocols, particularly as it has been revealed that the ferry was overloaded with more than 100 passengers, despite its capacity being limited to 84. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian Navy has confirmed that a board of inquiry will be established to investigate the incident further.

On Friday, Navy officers confirmed that Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi is visiting Mumbai to review the Mumbai boat accident between the new naval speed boat and a ferry on December 18.

The Navy Chief is scheduled to visit the spot in the sea near the Mumbai harbour where the Mumbai boat accident took place and also meet the injured personnel admitted in the naval hospital INHS Ashwini. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}