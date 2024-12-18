At least 13 people have died, and two are critically injured after a ferry capsized off the coast of Mumbai on Wednesday evening, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed. The Chief Minister stated that the incident occurred around 3:55 pm when a passenger vessel named Neelkamal capsized in the sea after colliding with a Navy boat. "The rescue operation is still ongoing, and a final statement will be issued tomorrow," said CM Fadnavis. The Chief Minister announced that an ex-gratia of Rs5 lakh would be provided from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the families of those who lost their lives. Addressing the media, CM Fadnavis said, "Near Mumbai, on Buchar Island, a passenger vessel named Neelkamal capsized around 3:55 pm after colliding with a Navy boat. So far, 101 people have been rescued, but 13 lives have been lost as of 7:30 pm. Among the deceased, 10 were civilians, and three were Navy personnel. Two critically injured individuals are being treated at Navy Dockyard Hospital. The Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and police deployed 11 crafts and four helicopters for the rescue operation. However, the operation is still ongoing, and further information will be available by tomorrow morning regarding any missing persons. Families of those who lost their lives will receive an ex-gratia of Rs5 lakh from the CM Relief Fund. The incident will be jointly investigated by the police and the Indian Navy." Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Navy explained that the collision occurred when an Indian Navy craft lost control during engine trials in Mumbai Harbour due to an engine malfunction. This resulted in the death of 13 people.

Mumbai Ferry Accident Live: President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday expressed her condolences over the loss of lives in the Mumbai boat accident near the Gateway of India and prayed for the swift success of the ongoing rescue and relief operations. "I am shocked and saddened to learn about the accident involving a passenger ferry and an Indian Navy craft near Mumbai Harbour. My condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives. I pray for the swift success of the rescue and relief operations and the quick recovery of the survivors," the President posted on X.

Mumbai Ferry Accident Live: PM Modi announces ex-gratia of ₹2L The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the boat mishap in Mumbai. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000, PMO announced

Mumbai Ferry Accident Live: PM Modi posts, ‘I pray that the injured recover soon’ Sharing his condelences, PM Narendra Modi posted on X, “The boat mishap in Mumbai is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover soon. Those affected are being assisted by the authorities"

Mumbai Ferry Accident Live: Aaditya Thackrey expresses concern, ‘We hope that everyone is safe’ Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackrey on Wednesday expressed concern over the Mumbai boat accident, hoping that everyone is safe. "As per the information, one boat has capsized. There were around 30-35 people on board. We raised the issue in the House. The CM has said that the rescue operations are underway. We hope that everyone is safe," said Aaditya Thackrey. At least 13 people have died, and two are critically injured after a ferry capsized off the coast of Mumbai on Wednesday evening, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed.

Mumbai Ferry Accident Live: From death toll to what happened — here's all you need to know In an unfortunate incident, several people who were on their way to Elephanta Island, a popular tourist destination near Mumbai, lost their lives on Wednesday after a ferry they were travelling capsized off the Mumbai coast. The incident took place near Butcher Island off Mumbai when a naval speed-craft undergoing trials in the sea went out of control and rammed into the Neelkamal ferry, with over 100 persons and five crew members on board.

Mumbai Ferry Accident Live: Eknath Shinde said, ‘What happened is unfortunate’ Speaking about the incident, Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said after a ferry boat capsized off Mumbai coast. "I've held talks with both the collectors, the police and Navy personnel present there. More than 100 people (were onboard), and 83 of them have been rescued. The rescue operation is being carried out by the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, the Maritime Board and the coastal police. What happened is unfortunate, however."

Mumbai Ferry Accident Live: CM Devendra Fadnavis announces ‘among 13 deceased, 10 are civilians and 3 are Navy personnel’ Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "Near Mumbai, at the Butcher Island, a Navy boat collided with 'Neelkamal' passenger vessel at around 3.55 pm. As per the information till 7.30 pm, 101 have been rescued safely and 13 people have died. Among the 13 deceased, 10 are civilians and 3 are Navy personnel. Two people who are critically injured are admitted to the Navy hospital. Using 11 craft and 4 helicopters, the Navy, Coast Guard and police have carried out the rescue operations. " “The final information regarding any more missing people will be available tomorrow morning. The bereaved families will be given Rs. 5 lakhs ex gratia from the CM relief fund. The whole incident would be investigated by the police and the Navy..."